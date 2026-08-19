From Loki’s Void to Multiversal Incursions: Signs Avengers: Doomsday is setting up 'Battleworld'

The climactic chapter Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) The Multiverse Saga is upon us. With a Special Look trailer for Avengers: Doomsday recently released by Marvel Studios, we got a deeper look into what we can expect from the film.

A large part of the specultion (supported by hesitant indications from the makers across various interviews) for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, the confirmed sequel to the upcoming magnum opus, is the inclusion of Battleworld in the plot. This element of the story is the resulting planet formed with fragments of the planets from the different universes that collide during the incursions.

With the reference source material of 2015 Secret Wars comic-book run by Jonathan Hickman confirmed to be the inspiration for both of these upcoming films, here are a few signs from the trailers, interview/reports, cast appearances and fan zones at events like D23 and Comic Con that point towards the live-action adaptation of the mind-bending concept.