VisionQuest Watchlist: Essential MCU stories to revisit before Vision’s next chapter

Since the release of WandaVision in 2021, the story of the superhero family created by Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch and Vision, the supernaturally enabled synthezoid, has been going in eccentric and exciting directions. While Agatha All Along, the second part of the WandaVision trilogy, furthered the story given us a clue into how the couple's sons did not die within the Hex, but were reincarnated via their souls taking over the bodies of boys who passed away within the close vicinity of the event. This second part of this series revealed to the audience's how Billy aka Wiccan exists within this universe and so does his brother Tommy aka Speed, as he sets off to search for him at the end of Agatha All Along.
With VisionQuest, the third part of this TV series trilogy coming soon to our screens, it is the perfect time to dive into a rewatch of related OTT titles and feature films from the MCU that will prepare us for Vision's next journey as he learns more about his own identity interactis with the multiple Ai personas that reside within him and finally interacts with Tommy, his long-lost son. Here's a curated watchlist for your ease of watch heading into this binge-fest
As the first TV show of this trilogy, WandaVision reintroduces Wanda and Vision with a fresh perspective and a heartfelt story about love, loss, and the consequences of denying the past. The show directly connects White Vision, the character’s persona introduced in this series, with the situation he is currently in — a blank-state reboot, traces of memory from his interaction with Wanda's manifestation of Vision within the Hex and his connection to Tommy.
This series continues the tale that was kicked off in WandaVision through the story of Agatha Harkness, the witch that Wanda fights in the first part. Through her quest to get her powers back and alongside a coven she puts together, she comes across Billy — Wanda and Vision's son. The series sets up VisionQuest with the direct connection of introducing Thomas Shephard, the person within whom Tommy Maximoff's soul resides.
The Avengers assembled to fight against a high-tech rogue tech in Ultron, the artificial intelligence enity created by Tony Stark/Iron Man and Bruce Banner/Hulk. With a story that introduces us to Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, the two enhanced individuals whose story we would come to follow in the WandaVision Triology, the film also shows how Vision comes to be born. With James Spader, the voice and motion-performer behind Ultron returning in VisionQuest to reprise the role, this is a must watch for the final chaper of this triology.
In a major crossover event, Captain America: Civil War shows us the aftermath of the Sokovia conflict in Age of Ultron, where both Wanda and Vision can be seen reeling from their own traumas, experiences, and confusion about their lives. An off-screen part of their time shown during this film is revisited in the WandaVision series as well. We also come to learn how they bond with each other, eventually finding a distinct affection for one another. This makes for a fun watch, revisiting how a major superhero conflict affects two such individuals who are by-products of the fight.
In this large-sale crossover event, both Wanda and Vision endure heavy losses. A sintegral part of their story, Vision's bearing of the mindstone becomes the vital part of the plot. With dire consequences for both characters, the events of the film alter both their journeys for the future.
Honourable mentions for this watchlist include:
Iron Man trilogy: The film series that introduces Paul Bettany's (Vision) voice for the first time while also introducing us to the AI systems J.A.R.V.I.S., F.R.I.D.A.Y., D.U.M.-E, and U — who will all be part of VisionQuest in their human personas.
Spider-Man Far From Home: The film that introduces E.D.I.T.H who will have a physical manifestation in the upcoming series.