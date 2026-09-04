VisionQuest Watchlist: Essential MCU stories to revisit before Vision’s next chapter

Since the release of WandaVision in 2021, the story of the superhero family created by Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch and Vision, the supernaturally enabled synthezoid, has been going in eccentric and exciting directions. While Agatha All Along, the second part of the WandaVision trilogy, furthered the story given us a clue into how the couple's sons did not die within the Hex, but were reincarnated via their souls taking over the bodies of boys who passed away within the close vicinity of the event. This second part of this series revealed to the audience's how Billy aka Wiccan exists within this universe and so does his brother Tommy aka Speed, as he sets off to search for him at the end of Agatha All Along.

With VisionQuest, the third part of this TV series trilogy coming soon to our screens, it is the perfect time to dive into a rewatch of related OTT titles and feature films from the MCU that will prepare us for Vision's next journey as he learns more about his own identity interactis with the multiple Ai personas that reside within him and finally interacts with Tommy, his long-lost son. Here's a curated watchlist for your ease of watch heading into this binge-fest