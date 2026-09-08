'Dunesday' Double Duty: 6 Stars Who dominate both the Dune saga and the Marvel universe

Recent years have proven that while some fictional stories may have cosmic scopes, almost all such big and small stories resonate with the audiences largely because of how human the characters and their actions feel. Both Dune and the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise fit as perfect examples for this notion.

In Hollwood, an A-lister's day may just include both — traversing a dessert planet riding worms as well as fighting a brooding villain whose goal is to wipe out half of all life in the universe. Both these modern mythologies of cinema today share an elite group of talents from the industry who have brought a variety of such characters from both universes to life on screen beautifully.

With only few months to go for the 'Dunesday' season to ring in when both Avengers: Doomsday, the next magnum opus from the Marvel world and Dune: Part Three collide tying up various story arcs and their narrative conclusions, we prepare to celebrate it by taking a look back at the actors who have been part of both cinematic universes and their impactful performances