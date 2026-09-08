'Dunesday' Double Duty: 6 Stars Who dominate both the Dune saga and the Marvel universe

Recent years have proven that while some fictional stories may have cosmic scopes, almost all such big and small stories resonate with the audiences largely because of how human the characters and their actions feel. Both Dune and the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise fit as perfect examples for this notion.
In Hollwood, an A-lister's day may just include both — traversing a dessert planet riding worms as well as fighting a brooding villain whose goal is to wipe out half of all life in the universe. Both these modern mythologies of cinema today share an elite group of talents from the industry who have brought a variety of such characters from both universes to life on screen beautifully.
With only few months to go for the 'Dunesday' season to ring in when both Avengers: Doomsday, the next magnum opus from the Marvel world and Dune: Part Three collide tying up various story arcs and their narrative conclusions, we prepare to celebrate it by taking a look back at the actors who have been part of both cinematic universes and their impactful performances
Florence Pugh is the only actor confirmed to be in the cast of both Avengers: Doomsday, as Yelena Belova, and Dune: Part Three, as Princess Irulan. With the box-office showdown expected to cross the previous highly anticipated clash of Oppenheimer and Barbie in July 2023 that the netizens dubbed 'Barbenheimer'. Interestingly, Florence Pugh also had a significant role in Oppenheimer.
Zendaya has established herself as Marvel royalty with her appearance in Spider-Man Brand New Day, earlier this year. As MJ, she has a prominent role in the MCU. As Chani in the Dune film series, she is a force to be reckoned with, especially so in the upcoming highly anticipated third movie in the trilogy. In this film, she becomes the emotional centre while also becoming the hardened and seasoned warrior who has evolved heavily since the events of the second film.
Josh Brolin's brooding Thanos was the threat that was teased ten years before we witnessed his powerful and impactful voice in full swing in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War. Josh also won over the audience as Cable in Deadpool 2. In the Dune film series, he is Gurney Halleck, the trusted loyalist warrior of House Atreides and a trusted mentor to Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides.
As Duke Leto Atreides, the head of House Atreides in the first Dune film, Oscar's character has a heavy influence on Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides. But it is Oscar's stint as Moonknight in the MCU series of the same name that we see the range that he actually possesses. Playing the daunting superhero with Dissociative Identity Disorder, Oscar brings an exciting range of characteristics and mannerisms to each identity that resides within the character — Marc Spector, Steven Grant and Jake Lockley. Oscar Isaac has also extended his acting prowess to the role of Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse, the 2016 event film that presents him as the threatening, time-travelling evil that the mutant team X-Men take on. Furthermore, Oscar's Marvel credits also include to his co-acting role — Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 in the Spider-Verse film series
Dave Bautista's role in the MCU as Drax in the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy films has entertained superhero film buffs thoroughly. Extending a comedic charm while being a total menace, Dave's performance is nothing short of iconic in the Marvel universe. As Rabban in the Dune universe, he is the brutal and sadistic leader of House Harkonnen who rules through violence and abuses his power.