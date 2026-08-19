From heroes to villains: 11 Hollywood stars who swapped sides on the big screen

It may be a peculiar sight to see one's favourite actor, who has played their favourite protagonist eventually do a 360° and become the face of a notorious foe. And part of this peculiarity is what may pique one's curiosity for a project.

With a household name like Robert Downey Jr, having been announced as the famed Marvel villain Dr. Doom two years ago after playing Iron Man/Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a little over ten years, we realised that this is not the first time a major Hollywood star has taken on this challange.

And what better way to admire the versatility of such artistes than by mapping their fascinating transitions from onscreen good guys to popular villains? Here are 11 actors (other than RDJ, of course) who played popular Hollywood heroes and lived long enough to play their exciting renditions of popular Hollywood villains or vice versa. As this phenomenon is more common than one may think, our list filters out some of the best performances as both such characters.