5 things you didn't know about Marvel's new X-Men cast

While most of her new castmates arrive with substantial screen résumés, Maya is a Broadway performer making her feature-film debut as one of the most iconic characters in the entire X-Men roster. She trained in musical theatre at the University of Michigan, made her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along while still a student, and later performed as an onstage swing and understudy in & Juliet — sometimes covering the title role eight times a week. Her casting also marks the first time a darker-skinned actress has played Storm on screen, following criticism of the character's casting in earlier Fox films.