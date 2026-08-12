From X-Men to Doomsday: Here are 5 updates Marvel fans can expect coming out of the D23 fan event

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is now adopting a brand new direction with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day — Marvel Studios' first major theatrical release of 2026. The movie is accompanied in Marvel's slate only by Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released later this year during December.

During a power packed presentation at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July, the big-ticket studio, shared a peek into the projects that we will be seeing in the upcoming years, including Ghost Rider starring Ryan Gosling and the next instalment in the Black Panther saga, Black Panther 3 starring actor David Jonsson as Prince T'Challa II, the next to take up the Wakandan mantle.

With the Phase 6 slate of the MCU nearing a climax with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the overall story is expected to venture into the era of the X-Men. Ahead of the big Disney fan convention D23 that will be held on August 14, where many major projects set within the MCU often get major updates to fans, here's a preview of all that we expect will make headlines from the big day. [Spoilers for those who are yet to catch Spider-Man: Brand New Day]