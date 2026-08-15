Marvel Studios unveils stellar new X-Men cast at D23 event

Marvel Studios has officially introduced the highly anticipated cast for its upcoming X-Men reboot. During a spectacular presentation at the D23 fan event, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige thrilled audiences by unveiling the stars who will usher mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Directed by Jake Schreier, the untitled X-Men film boasts an impressive ensemble. Sadie Sink will take on the iconic role of Jean Grey. She was joined onstage by her new co-stars, including Kit Connor as Scott Summers, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue and Maya Boyd as Storm.
Addressing the roaring crowd, Sadie shared her excitement about joining the franchise. "It is so wonderful to be here and to finally be able to talk about this character after months of speculation," she remarked. "We're here to talk about the X-Men. Should we meet some more of the cast?"
The surprises did not end there. In a special video message, Adam Driver revealed his casting as the villainous Nathaniel Milbury, also known as Mister Sinister.
"When Kevin told me to show up for X-Men, I assumed he meant on set," Adam joked from a soundstage at Pinewood Studios. "Kevin and I have been talking for years about maybe joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I think we finally found the perfect film at the perfect time. So I'm very excited to be playing Mag…. Nope. Even better. Nathaniel Milbury. So I'll be right here, waiting for everybody to show up."
Kevin teased that further casting announcements are on the horizon but expressed immense joy in introducing this initial group. Many of the actors met for the very first time backstage at the event. With Jake at the helm, the fresh take on the mutant saga is currently scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on 5 May 2028. Fans now have a definitive glimpse into the thrilling future of the beloved superhero franchise.