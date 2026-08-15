Marvel Studios unveils stellar new X-Men cast at D23 event

"When Kevin told me to show up for X-Men, I assumed he meant on set," Adam joked from a soundstage at Pinewood Studios. "Kevin and I have been talking for years about maybe joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I think we finally found the perfect film at the perfect time. So I'm very excited to be playing Mag…. Nope. Even better. Nathaniel Milbury. So I'll be right here, waiting for everybody to show up."

Kevin teased that further casting announcements are on the horizon but expressed immense joy in introducing this initial group. Many of the actors met for the very first time backstage at the event. With Jake at the helm, the fresh take on the mutant saga is currently scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on 5 May 2028. Fans now have a definitive glimpse into the thrilling future of the beloved superhero franchise.