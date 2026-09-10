New ‘The Batman: Part II’ set photos reveal comic-accurate cowl, new utility belt and gritty armoured suit upgrade

With its recent trailer announcements and the endless reports on the cast that keeps making headlines, The Batman: Part II is already shaping up to become on the most highly anticipated superhero movies two years from now! While much about the films is still tightly kept under wraps by its makers, reportedly, a variety of set pictures from the sets of the film that features Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight give us our first peek at his upgraded suit that brings to life a variety of classical elements from the comics. These peeks also iclude images of stunt double Rick English, who has been seen wearing the costume during shots in Glasgow.
As Matt Reeves, the director of both the first and second The Batman films, teases us in his own capacity with tiny bits of updates, here are some of the new details that fans can expect about the new Batman suit in the upcoming DCU Elseworld movie.
Robert's Batman will bring the most important mainstay in a Batman suit — the yellow utility belt. Keeping intact Matt's grounded, gritty and realistic world of Gotham the design for this particular rendition of the character is is a particularly exciting homage to the comics.
For most Batman fans, the most accurate Batman suits almost always includes the long ears in suit's cowl. For the second film, Matt Reeves upgrades to this comic-accurate feature flawlessly
One of the most appreciated Batman suit designs and their evolutions in recent times has been directed to the Arkham Knight game series and Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II is seamingly tapping into the visual aesthetic of the character from the game series. Set photos have been depicted. The armour plating is reflective in its features to those of the games series — angular, darker and smooth especically on the bat logo region.
One of the most interesting decisions taken for the suit in the 2022 film was the raised collar for the bat-suit armour. In the upcoming film, Robert Pattinson's costume will seemingly have an even bigger collar integrated into the armour covering even his jawline. This is a particularly clever tactical inclusion into the suit.