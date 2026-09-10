New ‘The Batman: Part II’ set photos reveal comic-accurate cowl, new utility belt and gritty armoured suit upgrade

With its recent trailer announcements and the endless reports on the cast that keeps making headlines, The Batman: Part II is already shaping up to become on the most highly anticipated superhero movies two years from now! While much about the films is still tightly kept under wraps by its makers, reportedly, a variety of set pictures from the sets of the film that features Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight give us our first peek at his upgraded suit that brings to life a variety of classical elements from the comics. These peeks also iclude images of stunt double Rick English, who has been seen wearing the costume during shots in Glasgow.

As Matt Reeves, the director of both the first and second The Batman films, teases us in his own capacity with tiny bits of updates, here are some of the new details that fans can expect about the new Batman suit in the upcoming DCU Elseworld movie.