The Batman Part II makers drop first look with Robert Pattinson playing the lead

Fans of Gotham’s gritty protector have been handed a double-edged sword. Warner Bros has officially pushed back the theatrical release of The Batman Part II yet again, rescheduling the film from October 1, 2027 to a new slot on February 18, 2028. The strategic move means audiences will wait nearly six years between the original 2022 film and its long-awaited follow-up.

The Batman Part II unmasks dark first look amid lengthy release push

However, director Matt Reeves lightened the heavy news by unexpectedly dropping the very first look at the production. Matt shared a moody, 30-second camera test via social media featuring Robert Pattinson suited up as the Caped Crusader once more. The atmospheric clip highlights Robert standing out of focus in heavy precipitation against a stark amber backdrop while emergency sirens flare behind him. As Michael Giacchino’s iconic musical score swells, the Dark Knight slowly turns to stare directly into the lens.