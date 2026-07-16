The Batman Part II makers drop first look with Robert Pattinson playing the lead

Fans of Gotham’s gritty protector have been handed a double-edged sword. Warner Bros has officially pushed back the theatrical release of The Batman Part II yet again, rescheduling the film from October 1, 2027 to a new slot on February 18, 2028. The strategic move means audiences will wait nearly six years between the original 2022 film and its long-awaited follow-up.
However, director Matt Reeves lightened the heavy news by unexpectedly dropping the very first look at the production. Matt shared a moody, 30-second camera test via social media featuring Robert Pattinson suited up as the Caped Crusader once more. The atmospheric clip highlights Robert standing out of focus in heavy precipitation against a stark amber backdrop while emergency sirens flare behind him. As Michael Giacchino’s iconic musical score swells, the Dark Knight slowly turns to stare directly into the lens.
Dedicated comic book enthusiasts have already begun dissecting the brief footage, noting key updates to the hero's gear. The modified cowl features sharper, slightly longer ears and the notable addition of a chinguard, an element entirely missing from the first film’s costume.
Despite the extended wait, the returning cast remains incredibly vocal about the quality of the upcoming film. “The script is extraordinary,” Robert teased at a recent industry event, adding, “I think it’s going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different. It’s taking some big swings.”
Colin Farrell, who returns to the franchise as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobb alongside Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis, shared identical praise. “I had many thoughts to share with Matt about the script. I really do think it’s a masterwork. Kind of a contemporary genre masterwork,” Colin stated, describing the story as dense, intelligent and deep. The new 2028 date allows the creative team ample post-production time to bring that ambitious vision to life.