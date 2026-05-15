Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson join The Batman Part II cast

The cast of the highly anticipated The Batman Part II is finally complete, as reports suggest. Matt Reeves has teased the new entrants through a series of X posts on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Is is now official that Marvel alums, Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan have entered the Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman Part II.

Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan join cast of The Batman Part II

Director Matt Reeves has sneakily confirmed that Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan are now part of the cast of The Batman Part II, without revealing much details. He posted separate GIFs on his X featuring the actors who will now join the cast.