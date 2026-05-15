Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson join The Batman Part II cast

The cast of the highly anticipated The Batman Part II is finally complete, as reports suggest. Matt Reeves has teased the new entrants through a series of X posts on Friday, May 15, 2026.
Is is now official that Marvel alums, Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan have entered the Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman Part II.
Director Matt Reeves has sneakily confirmed that Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan are now part of the cast of The Batman Part II, without revealing much details. He posted separate GIFs on his X featuring the actors who will now join the cast.
However, there are more actors joining the cast besides the two. German actor Sebastian Koch and Brian Tyree Henry, known for Eternals will also be a part of the movie.
It had been confirmed long ago that everyone's favourite Robert Pattinson will return to his role as Bruce Wayne aka Batman after the 2022 film, The Batman, also directed by Matt. The film had been extremely succesfull at the box office, grossing over $770 million worldwide.
Besides Robert, other cast members who will reprise their roles are Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/Penguin, Jayme Lawson as Gotham City Mayor Bella Reál and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez.
Matt Reeves' unique way of revealing new cast is interesting. Sharing a GIF of Scarlett, the director wrote in the caption, "Next exit, Gotham... Welcome", while Sebastian's post read, "In a Gotham state of mind... Welcome."
The 60-year-old filmmaker has succeeded in creating a hype around the movie with fans not knowing exactly what to except from the the sequel. He wrote the script of the second movie along with Mattson Tomlin. He has also said that the villain would be a surprise, unlike anything ever "done in a movie before".
The Batman Part II is expected to hit the theatres on October 1, 2027.
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