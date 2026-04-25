Helena Bonham Carter no longer part of The White Lotus season 4 cast

However, directer and writer, Mark White, has reportedly decided to go another way and has decided to rework and recast the role that originally went to Helena, who has now exited the show.

An HBO spokesperson told Deadline, "With filming just underway on Season 4 of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set. The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks."

The statement further read, "HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won't get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon".

The new season of the murder-mystery series is set in a luxurious French resort and will be shot in popular location such as St. Tropez and Cannes. Prominent cast members of the season include Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Kumail Nanjiani, Charlie Hall, Max Greenfield and Chris Messina.