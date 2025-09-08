White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger marries model Abby Champion in Idaho

White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Abby Champion got married in Idaho this weekend.
Patrick was seen in a light cream tuxedo jacket paired with classic black trousers, while the bride wore an elegant off-shoulder gown with a long veil. The 31-year-old star and the 28-year-old model said "I do" this weekend at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho. The bridesmaids wore light yellow dresses, and the groomsmen wore black tuxedos.
Their family and friends, including Arnold, Maria Shriver, Katherine and Chris Pratt, were present there to celebrate, according to multiple reports. Others present include Rob Lowe, Jason Isaacs, and Patrick's half-brother Joseph Baena, Arnold's son from his housekeeper, Mildred Baena.
The couple has been going strong since 2015, went IG official in 2016, and dated for 8 years before getting engaged in 2023. and now they're officially husband and wife.
Reportedly, the venue they rented for a three-day celebration starts at a price of $20,000.
Before the ceremony, the couple spent some time in Idaho, enjoying a relaxing lakeside getaway.
Patrick and Abby have been together for eight years and announced their engagement in December 2023. However, their wedding was delayed due to Patrick’s filming schedule for the third season of The White Lotus in Thailand.
In interviews, Patrick revealed that the proposal happened around the same time he landed the role.
“A few days after I proposed, I told Abby we’d have to wait a bit. Seven months of filming first, and only then the wedding,” he said, but Abby was still content throughout the wedding preparation process.
Patrick said that, as he had learned, his role was simply to ensure her happiness and go along with whatever she wanted.
Although he occasionally shares his opinion, Patrick stressed that most of the decisions were made by the bride and that he was there mainly to support her. All he did was make sure Abby had the perfect day that she envisioned.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.