White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger marries model Abby Champion in Idaho

White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Abby Champion got married in Idaho this weekend.

Patrick was seen in a light cream tuxedo jacket paired with classic black trousers, while the bride wore an elegant off-shoulder gown with a long veil. The 31-year-old star and the 28-year-old model said "I do" this weekend at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho. The bridesmaids wore light yellow dresses, and the groomsmen wore black tuxedos.

Their family and friends, including Arnold, Maria Shriver, Katherine and Chris Pratt, were present there to celebrate, according to multiple reports. Others present include Rob Lowe, Jason Isaacs, and Patrick's half-brother Joseph Baena, Arnold's son from his housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

The couple has been going strong since 2015, went IG official in 2016, and dated for 8 years before getting engaged in 2023. and now they're officially husband and wife.

Reportedly, the venue they rented for a three-day celebration starts at a price of $20,000.