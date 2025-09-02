Chloe Grace Moretz gets married to Kate Harrison in private ceremony

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz has married her long-time partner, Kate Harrison, in a private ceremony after seven years of relationship, a news publication reported.

Chloe Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison are now married!

The couple, who got engaged in January this year, shared glimpses of their custom Louis Vuitton wedding ensembles designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, in the lead-up to their big day.

“When we got engaged, I knew immediately that I wanted to reach out to Nicolas and Louis Vuitton to see if he would be interested in making my wedding dress,” Chloe said, adding that she received an “overwhelmingly excited” response. “Not only would he be willing to make my wedding dress, but he also wanted to include Kate — and to make both of the wedding dresses and our after-party looks,” she added.

For her special day, Chloe wore an old Hollywood-inspired baby blue gown. “It looks like ice cream or something,” the actress said of the unique colour choice.

As for Kate, the model kept it classic with a strapless, fitted white gown featuring floral stitching for the ceremony, and a floor-length, see-through white tunic paired with matching trousers for the after-party.