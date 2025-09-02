Bigg Boss 19 Kunickaa Sadanand once had an affair with Kumar Sanu

One of the most popular singer from 1990s and Bigg Boss 19 contestant, Kunickaa Sadanand once opened up about her tumultuous affair with then married Kumar Sanu after he cried to her and threatened to jump down the window because he felt tied to his family. She even admitted how his wife Rita Bhattacharya came outside her house and smashed her car out of "frustration".

Throwback to Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand's affair with Kumar Sanu

She described how her affair (which lasted 6 years) started after a deeply distressed Kumar tried to jump down a hotel window after getting extremely drunk. It was with the help of his nephew that she was able to save him.

"I got very emotional because he was truly suffering. He didn't want to break his marriage or leave his children. After calming him down, I reminded him of his responsibilities towards his kids and work. I think that moment brought us closer. After that, he returned and moved to a flat near mine. We began exchanging food, and I helped him lose weight. That's how the relationship began," Kunickaa said previously and added that they were very close.

"I was like a wife to him. I considered him my husband."

She described how she acted like his emotional anchor, taking care of his wardrobe and health. Kunickaa claimed that it was not like his wife wanted him back either, but she was frustrated over his delayed child support payment.

Kunickaa said, "His wife smashed my car with a hockey stick. She would come outside my house and scream."