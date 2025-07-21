Actor-racer Ajith Kumar survives car crashes at GT4 European series

Tamil actor and racer Ajith Kumar helps clear mess after a crash during the GT4 European Series in Misano, Italy.

Commentators say, “Not many drivers would do that.”

During the second round of the series, Ajith’s car collided with a stationary vehicle on the track. Thankfully, he escaped unhurt.

What set him apart, however, was his gesture after the crash. Instead of retreating, Ajith stayed behind to help marshals clear debris off the track.

The GT4 European Series’ official page even shared a video of the moment, captioning it, “Out of the race with damage, but still happy to help with the clean-up. Full respect, Ajith Kumar.”

Commentators praised him, calling him a “fine chap,” noting how rare it is for racers to lend a hand after incidents.

This crash at Misano adds to a string of racing mishaps Ajith has encountered this year, though he has emerged safe every time.

Earlier in February 2025, during the Porsche Sprint Challenge in Valencia, Spain, Ajith was involved in two crashes in a single race: once rear-ending a car, and later flipping multiple times.

Despite the severity, he escaped without injury and even managed to continue racing after the first incident before finally withdrawing. His manager later clarified that Ajith was not at fault for the accidents, attributing the crashes to actions of other drivers.

He also faced a minor crash earlier in February during a practice session in Dubai for the 24H Series, which again resulted in no injuries. He publicly highlighted that race tracks are far safer than public roads due to strict protocols, trained marshals, and reinforced cars.

Then, in May 2025, during another GT4 European Series round in the Netherlands, his car suffered a tire burst, leading to a minor incident.