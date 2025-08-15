Did Rachel Brosnahan’s husband confirm her affair with Superman star David Corenswet?

Actor Jason Ralph has fuelled speculation surrounding his wife Rachel Brosnahan’s life after liking a sensational comment on Instagram. The comment, accusing Rachel of having an affair with her Superman co-star David Corenswet, was put on one of Jason’s recent Instagram posts.

The fans note stated, “It’s really sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold since your wife could not hold her own with her co-actor. Like bro. show some self love and defend yourself man, let her be with him if she desires that much at the end of the day.”

Instead of avoiding the inflammatory comment, Jason, who co-starred with Rachel in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, enjoyed the comment before immediately disabling comments on his posts. A screenshot of the exchange was later posted on X (formerly Twitter), and there was a divided reaction from social media users.