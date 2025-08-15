Did Rachel Brosnahan’s husband confirm her affair with Superman star David Corenswet?

Actor Jason Ralph has fuelled speculation surrounding his wife Rachel Brosnahan’s life after liking a sensational comment on Instagram. The comment, accusing Rachel of having an affair with her Superman co-star David Corenswet, was put on one of Jason’s recent Instagram posts.
The fans note stated, “It’s really sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold since your wife could not hold her own with her co-actor. Like bro. show some self love and defend yourself man, let her be with him if she desires that much at the end of the day.”
Instead of avoiding the inflammatory comment, Jason, who co-starred with Rachel in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, enjoyed the comment before immediately disabling comments on his posts. A screenshot of the exchange was later posted on X (formerly Twitter), and there was a divided reaction from social media users.
Most were quick to condemn Jason’s actions. ”The fact that he’s also an actor makes this even weirder,” wrote one user, with another adding, “Liking this comment ‘as a joke’ comes off SO weird.” Others rushed to his defence, speculating that the like was a mocking of the original commenter.
The drama came in the wake of a trending video of Rachel and David’s chemistry on screen acting as Lois Lane and Clark Kent in the upcoming Superman movie. Rachel and Jason, who got together in 2013 and have been married for a few years, are renowned for their discretion regarding their relationship. David is married as well, with his wife Julia Warner giving birth to a child in 2024.
Neither Rachel nor Jason has commented on the incident publicly. The bizarre social media action, however, has put their personal lives in the limelight, setting off a fresh wave of chatter amongst fans and tabloids.