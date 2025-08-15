A feast for freedom: Your guide to Independence Day menus in Bengaluru

This Independence Day, skip the ordinary celebrations and treat yourself to a spectacular journey through India’s rich culinary heritage. From street food favourites and regional classics to innovative tri-colour creations and festive military tributes, these culinary experiences bring the spirit of freedom to your plate. Whether you’re craving nostalgic flavours or contemporary twists, here’s our curated list of the best indulgent feasts to honour the nation’s unity in diversity — perfect for making your long weekend truly memorable.

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel

This Independence Day weekend, Feast serves up a sprawling brunch that celebrates India’s flavours and global favourites with over 15 live counters. From vibrant street-style chaat to smoky tandoori grills, every plate is a nod to the nation’s rich culinary heritage. Sparkling wines, aged whiskies, craft beers and refreshing mocktails add to the indulgence, with pool access and kids’ activities making it a family affair. INR 2,649 onwards. August 15 to 17, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield.

Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall

This August 15th, La Utsav serves a festive spread that’s a flavour-packed tribute to India’s diverse regions. Feast on street-style chaat, fluffy Chole Bhature, melt-in-your-mouth kebabs and sweet endings like Kesar Phirni and Badam Halwa. Signature beverages bring a bold, traditional touch to the celebrations. INR 2,300 onwards.August 15, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Old Madras Road.

ITC Windsor, Bengaluru

Celebrate 78 years of freedom with a tri-colour culinary tribute at Raj Pavilion. Enjoy Tiranga Tawa Kebabs, Murgh Handi Qorma, nostalgic Chaat Ka Thela and sizzling Keema Pav. Feast on Paneer Tiranga, Tricolour Mushroom Galettes, slow-cooked Gosht Rogan Josh and Lamb Bolognese-stuffed Cannelloni. Finish with Tri-colour Berry Parfait, Saffron & Cardamom Mille Feuille, Rasmalai Tiramisu Cake and more. INR 3,599 onwards. August 15 & 17, Brunch: 1 pm to 4 pm. `2,500 onwards. August 16, Lunch: 1 pm to 4 pm & Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm. At Golf Course Road.

Taj West End, Bengaluru

Mark August 15 with a culinary journey through the Himalayan foothills and Northern plains as Loya showcases indigenous ingredients and time-honoured recipes. Relish Tudkiya Bhaath made with native rice and curd, Khodiya Gosht enriched with walnut ink, bold Timbri Jhinga spiced with Himalayan timur pepper and crisp Pahadi Kheere Ka Raita. End with Badana Pearls — Boondi pearls on creamy rabdi topped with saffron foam. INR 4,500 onwards. August 15, Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm & Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm. At Race Course Road.

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Journey across India’s culinary map at M Café with 28 States, 28 Tastes — a brunch celebrating regional flavours from Punjab’s spiced Nargisi Kofta to Tamil Nadu’s fiery Karaikudi Meen Kulambu. Savour a buffet of handcrafted desserts and delicacies reflecting India’s diverse heritage. INR 2,600 onwards. August 17, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Whitefield.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Celebrate August 15 with a vibrant brunch featuring live stations and regional delights like Guntur Mutton Biryani, Nadru Kofta Curry and Mutton Gulafi Sheek. From street-style Avial to global favourites like Yakisoba noodles and Chicken Ballotine, this feast blends India’s rich traditions with world flavours. INR 2,500 onwards. August 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Race Course Road.

Cahoots

Celebrate this Independence Day at Cahoot’s with 25 percent off on all Hoegaarden beer on tap and a Tiranga themed dessert with every meal. A perfect pairing of great food, refreshing drinks and festive spirit. Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. August 15, 11 am onwards. At Brigade Road.

Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

Mark August 15 with a flavourful journey across India’s regions at the Brave Heart Brunch. Savour North Indian classics like Butter Chicken, Rajma Chawal and Amritsari Kulcha. South Indian Chettinad Chicken and live dosas. East’s Fish Curry, Litti Chokha and Pakhala Bhata plus Western Dhokla and Laal Maas and Central India’s Dal Bafla and Poha Jalebi. A true celebration of India’s culinary heritage. INR 3,000 onwards. August 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Challaghatta.