A feast for freedom: Your guide to Independence Day menus in Bengaluru

This Independence Day, skip the ordinary celebrations and treat yourself to a spectacular journey through India’s rich culinary heritage. From street food favourites and regional classics to innovative tri-colour creations and festive military tributes, these culinary experiences bring the spirit of freedom to your plate. Whether you’re craving nostalgic flavours or contemporary twists, here’s our curated list of the best indulgent feasts to honour the nation’s unity in diversity — perfect for making your long weekend truly memorable.
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel
This Independence Day weekend, Feast serves up a sprawling brunch that celebrates India’s flavours and global favourites with over 15 live counters. From vibrant street-style chaat to smoky tandoori grills, every plate is a nod to the nation’s rich culinary heritage. Sparkling wines, aged whiskies, craft beers and refreshing mocktails add to the indulgence, with pool access and kids’ activities making it a family affair. INR 2,649 onwards. August 15 to 17, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield.
Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall
This August 15th, La Utsav serves a festive spread that’s a flavour-packed tribute to India’s diverse regions. Feast on street-style chaat, fluffy Chole Bhature, melt-in-your-mouth kebabs and sweet endings like Kesar Phirni and Badam Halwa. Signature beverages bring a bold, traditional touch to the celebrations. INR 2,300 onwards.August 15, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Old Madras Road.
ITC Windsor, Bengaluru
Celebrate 78 years of freedom with a tri-colour culinary tribute at Raj Pavilion. Enjoy Tiranga Tawa Kebabs, Murgh Handi Qorma, nostalgic Chaat Ka Thela and sizzling Keema Pav. Feast on Paneer Tiranga, Tricolour Mushroom Galettes, slow-cooked Gosht Rogan Josh and Lamb Bolognese-stuffed Cannelloni. Finish with Tri-colour Berry Parfait, Saffron & Cardamom Mille Feuille, Rasmalai Tiramisu Cake and more. INR 3,599 onwards. August 15 & 17, Brunch: 1 pm to 4 pm. `2,500 onwards. August 16, Lunch: 1 pm to 4 pm & Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm. At Golf Course Road.
Taj West End, Bengaluru
Mark August 15 with a culinary journey through the Himalayan foothills and Northern plains as Loya showcases indigenous ingredients and time-honoured recipes. Relish Tudkiya Bhaath made with native rice and curd, Khodiya Gosht enriched with walnut ink, bold Timbri Jhinga spiced with Himalayan timur pepper and crisp Pahadi Kheere Ka Raita. End with Badana Pearls — Boondi pearls on creamy rabdi topped with saffron foam. INR 4,500 onwards. August 15, Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm & Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm. At Race Course Road.
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield
Journey across India’s culinary map at M Café with 28 States, 28 Tastes — a brunch celebrating regional flavours from Punjab’s spiced Nargisi Kofta to Tamil Nadu’s fiery Karaikudi Meen Kulambu. Savour a buffet of handcrafted desserts and delicacies reflecting India’s diverse heritage. INR 2,600 onwards. August 17, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Whitefield.
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
Celebrate August 15 with a vibrant brunch featuring live stations and regional delights like Guntur Mutton Biryani, Nadru Kofta Curry and Mutton Gulafi Sheek. From street-style Avial to global favourites like Yakisoba noodles and Chicken Ballotine, this feast blends India’s rich traditions with world flavours. INR 2,500 onwards. August 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Race Course Road.
Cahoots
Celebrate this Independence Day at Cahoot’s with 25 percent off on all Hoegaarden beer on tap and a Tiranga themed dessert with every meal. A perfect pairing of great food, refreshing drinks and festive spirit. Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. August 15, 11 am onwards. At Brigade Road.
Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks
Mark August 15 with a flavourful journey across India’s regions at the Brave Heart Brunch. Savour North Indian classics like Butter Chicken, Rajma Chawal and Amritsari Kulcha. South Indian Chettinad Chicken and live dosas. East’s Fish Curry, Litti Chokha and Pakhala Bhata plus Western Dhokla and Laal Maas and Central India’s Dal Bafla and Poha Jalebi. A true celebration of India’s culinary heritage. INR 3,000 onwards. August 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Challaghatta.
Conrad Bengaluru
Step into a vibrant Independence Day celebration at Caraway Kitchen with a brunch showcasing India’s culinary legacy. Enjoy tri-colour inspired dishes, regional favourites and inventive classics served with handcrafted mocktails and interactive live stations. Celebrate with soulful music, festive décor and fun photo moments for the whole family. INR 3,200 onwards. August 14, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Kensington Road.
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa
Escape the city this August 15 and unwind with a special Independence Day brunch at The Aviary. Feast on live stations featuring Dim Sum, sizzling grills, slow-cooked Hyderabadi Biryani, rustic Litti Chokha, Kolkata sweets and Delhi chaats. Sip on signature cocktails like Patriot Punch and Freedom Fizz, enjoy live jazz and relax by the pool with exclusive access and fun activities for all ages. INR 3,850 onwards. August 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Nandi Hills Road.
Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills
Celebrate Independence Day weekend with a three-day culinary journey showcasing India’s authentic flavours. From tangy Kolkata rolls and South Indian Appam with Stew to North Indian favourites like Banarasi Chaat, Chole Bhature, Kheema Pav and the star, slowcooked Kashmiri Raan, every dish is a tribute to India’s rich heritage. INR 2,500 onwards. August 15 & 16, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm & August 17, Brunch: 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Devanahalli.
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru
This Independence Day, immerse yourself in Cantonment Chronicles at Quattro, a special brunch tribute to India’s armed forces. Enjoy a patriotic menu showcasing traditional Indian flavours amid nostalgic army-inspired décor. Experience storytelling sessions and live music that celebrates national pride in an ambiance evoking regimental life. INR 999 onwards. August 15, 12 pm to 3 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic brunch at Feast. Enjoy tri-colour Quinoa Salad, Amritsari Kulcha with Pindi Chole, Meen Moili with Appam, live jalebis and chaat favourites. A tribute to India’s culinary heritage. INR 3,299 onwards. August 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Rajajinagar.
ITC Gardenia
Mark Independence Day with a festive lunch at Cubbon Pavilion. Relish Ghosht Dum Biryani, Paneer Masala, Dal Makhani and a spread of desserts in tricolour inspired feasts celebrating India’s unity and diversity. INR 1,947 onwards. August 15, 12.30 pm onwards. At Residency Road.
Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal
The Hebbal Café celebrates freedom with a multi cuisine buffet by chef Rajeev Kumar, tricolour cocktails and live music. This celebration includes kids area too for a family friendly festive afternoon. INR 2,199 onwards. August 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Nagavara.
Salt Indian Restaurant
Raise a toast to Independence Day with Salt Indian Restaurant’s special Flavours of Freedom menu. Sip on bold Agaaz with charred pineapple and black pepper, fiery Agni Mora with roasted red chilli and raw mango, elegant Gul Bahar with rose and cardamom, or the cooling Hari Saaz with cucumber, coriander and herbs. Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. Available until August 30. Across outlets.
Suzy Q
Suzy Q goes full filmy for Independence Day with bold bites, cheeky cocktails and a Bollywood Bar Night on 15 August featuring Shor Bazaar. Tuck into Freedom Wings Trio, Mangalorean Prawn Thermidor and Coconut Barfi Panna Cotta, or sip on tricolour LIITs like Mango March and Berry Border. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. On till August 17. At Queens Road.
Daysie
Daysie MG Road and RR Nagar turn into a desi celebration with Bollywood beats, a flea market, live music and special Independence Day menus. Feast on spicy street-style chaats, tricolour kebabs and festive cocktails while dj Oppozit lights up the Bollywood Night and beer flows at a shocking price. Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. August 14 & 15, 12 pm onwards. At MG Road & RR Nagar.
