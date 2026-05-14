Matt Reeves reveals The Batman: Part II cast; indicates returning of stars through social media posts

Director Matt Reeves just revealed his cast members for the upcoming film The Batman: Part II in a dramatic and unconventional manner. In fact, on May 14th, Matt Reeves posted several social media updates which showed GIFs from the movie The Batman (2022) and not just a cast reveal post as usual. In addition, he mentioned in one of the posts “More… tomorrow…”
Robert Pattinson was confirmed to play Bruce Wayne once again by Matt Reeves. He posted a GIF from the original film, captioning it with, “We meet again, my friend.” Jeffrey Wright would be back as Jim Gordon. He captioned it as, “Here we go again, my friend.” Another actor confirmed to reprise his role was Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, with Matt saying, “Are you ready, my friend...?”
Colin Farrell was also greeted back for another performance, “Round two, my friend...?” Actor Jayme Lawson also made a return as Bella Real in The Batman: Part II, "Welcome back to the fight, my friend." In another post by Matt Reeves, Gil Perez-Abraham who acted as officer Martinez was referred to as, "Hey! Mr. Martinez!"
Matt Reeves showed scenes from the first movie rather than giving a list of actors involved. It was further stated that more cast announcements would be made in the coming days. Previously, he had hinted at The Batman: Part II with an image of the Batmobile test shoot. It is anticipated that the upcoming sequel will be set in the wintertime.