Matt Reeves reveals The Batman: Part II cast; indicates returning of stars through social media posts

Director Matt Reeves just revealed his cast members for the upcoming film The Batman: Part II in a dramatic and unconventional manner. In fact, on May 14th, Matt Reeves posted several social media updates which showed GIFs from the movie The Batman (2022) and not just a cast reveal post as usual. In addition, he mentioned in one of the posts “More… tomorrow…”

The Batman: Part II brings back major cast members from the first film

Robert Pattinson was confirmed to play Bruce Wayne once again by Matt Reeves. He posted a GIF from the original film, captioning it with, “We meet again, my friend.” Jeffrey Wright would be back as Jim Gordon. He captioned it as, “Here we go again, my friend.” Another actor confirmed to reprise his role was Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, with Matt saying, “Are you ready, my friend...?”