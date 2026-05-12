Preeti Panigrahi, of Girls Will Be Girls fame, stars in NYIFF selected short film Chunni

Jiya who started her career as an assistant director with YRF on their grand slate of films shared, “When I read the first draft, I thought of how important this story was to be told, and even more, how important it was to be told by women. It’s time we tell our own stories; it’s time we create safe spaces for women to work without prejudice; it’s time we let them express themselves through their art without question. The power we felt, when the 15 of us were out on Delhi roads at 3 am for our tech recce…something we would have never dared to do if we were by ourselves. The genesis of the making of this film translates on screen so beautifully…”

Reflecting on stepping into the shoes of a producer, she added, “I have always shied away from producing. Let me only write and direct and let someone else take over the broader vision of the ‘project’. Chunni taught me how a director who steps into producing brings a unique advantage; an instinctive understanding of the film from its very genesis with a dual lens that allows them to nurture the idea to its fullest and distribute resources where they truly matter.”

For Kaashvi, Chunni is deeply personal. She says: “It will always be my most special film. It began with a simple conversation with my mom and after losing her, finishing it felt like something I owed to her and to myself. Making this with an all women team healed me in ways I didn't expect. Even my Dadi, at 79, became part of our team as we shot this in my house. This film carries all of them in it.”

Serving as a metaphor throughout the narrative, the title Chunni questions whether women should continue shrinking themselves in the name of safety or instead demand dignity and respect while embracing their individuality unapologetically.