Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty on her short film, One Last Day

One Last Day really came out of a desire to collaborate. Katherine Russell and I had been wanting to work together for a while, and she initially came to me with the story. From there, I took it forward and developed the script. We bonded over our shared experiences of heartbreak, something that’s inevitable and universal. But we were very intentional about not portraying the end of a relationship as something purely tragic. We wanted to explore the idea that even endings can hold clarity, and sometimes even hope.

It is directed by Catherine Heath since from the beginning, I knew I wanted a female director because this story is rooted so deeply in a woman’s emotional perspective. Having Catherine at the helm brought a sensitivity and understanding to the material that felt essential to the story we were telling.