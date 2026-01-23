Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty on her short film, One Last Day
Dishani Chakraborty, daughter of Mithun Chakraborty, has written, produced, and acted in a short, One Last Day. The film revolves around a couple spending one final day together before ending their relationship, capturing the quiet emotions of love, closure, and goodbye.
She takes us through the same in this chat.
Tell us about One Last Day. How did the idea come on you?
One Last Day really came out of a desire to collaborate. Katherine Russell and I had been wanting to work together for a while, and she initially came to me with the story. From there, I took it forward and developed the script. We bonded over our shared experiences of heartbreak, something that’s inevitable and universal. But we were very intentional about not portraying the end of a relationship as something purely tragic. We wanted to explore the idea that even endings can hold clarity, and sometimes even hope.
It is directed by Catherine Heath since from the beginning, I knew I wanted a female director because this story is rooted so deeply in a woman’s emotional perspective. Having Catherine at the helm brought a sensitivity and understanding to the material that felt essential to the story we were telling.
How much do you learn from your father?
So much. But one thing I admire deeply about my father is his ability to fully immerse himself in a character the moment the camera starts rolling and then completely let it go once the director calls cut. We live in a time where method acting is highly celebrated, and rightly so, because it’s incredibly demanding. But I also believe that being able to step into intense emotional spaces and then return to yourself is what creates longevity as a performer. That balance is something I’ve learned just by watching him.
Why did you think of going behind camera?
I wanted to explore my creativity beyond acting. I’ve always loved writing and reading, and storytelling has been something I’m deeply passionate about. Going behind the camera felt like a natural extension of that curiosity.
What did your father, Mithun Chakraborty, say after watching the short?
The film hasn’t been released yet, but my father did visit the set one day, which was incredibly special. It was definitely daunting. I value his opinion more than almost anyone else’s. But hearing him say that he was proud of me meant everything. In that moment, that was all the validation I needed. Your upcoming projects I have a few short films and feature films currently in the works, which I’m really excited about. One of my biggest dreams has always been to do a Bollywood film. It was my first dream as a child. I truly believe that when the timing is right, it will find its way to me.
How pressurising is it to have a house full of people from a filmy background?
It’s extremely pressuring, there’s no denying that. While there are certainly advantages that come with it, the expectation to live up to my parents’ legacy can feel overwhelming. Sometimes that pressure creates a fear of failure or even of trying. But at the same time, this is the world I grew up in, and I don’t think I’d want it any other way.
Who are you more close with, mom or dad?
My relationship with each of my parents is very different. I’ve always been incredibly close to my mom; she’s my best friend, and I’m deeply attached to her. My dad and I share a very special bond as well; I think the relationship between father and daughter is uniquely beautiful. And being the youngest and the only daughter definitely comes with the privilege of being a little pampered.