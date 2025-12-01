Avantika Meattle's short film series on India's women boxers sheds light on their passion and life beyond it

Work of trust

Meattle didn’t walk in with a crew expecting instant access. She stayed with the families to spend time with them. “If I walked in like a city filmmaker demanding ‘shots’, they wouldn’t have opened up,” she says. “I had to be part of their journey, part of the house.”

This process led to moments of unexpected vulnerability. In the film featuring Rohtak boxer and 2022 Asian champion Parveen Hooda, the athlete breaks down while speaking about her 2023 whereabouts ban (failure to file her whereabouts during a certain period of time) and the difficult year that followed. She tears up, wipes her face, then laughs through the emotion. Meattle didn’t interrupt. “When someone trusts you enough to be vulnerable, you honour that moment,” she says. “You don’t push, you don’t ask more questions. You let them be.” For Meattle, creating safe spaces for her subjects to be able to comfortably talk is an important aspect, which led her to spend time with the athlete, to be comfortable enough to talk about what she has been through.

She, however, wasn’t looking to make sympathy-driven narratives. In the film on Minakshi Hooda, a 24-year-old gold medallist whose father drives an auto, she deliberately avoided shooting the typical ‘auto-driver father’ scenes often used to create emotional impact. “I didn’t want their lives reduced to sob stories. I wanted to give her dignity,” she says. “He mentioned it himself, but I didn’t want to show him driving.”