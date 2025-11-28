Ranbir and Deepika's next film to be based on Raj Kapoor-Nargis' Chori Chori?

1956's Chori Chori is a romantic comedy that is actually an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic It Happened One Night, starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert.

Much like the original English film, Chori Chori is the story of the blossoming love between a runaway heiress, Kammo (Nargis) and a sincere reported, Sagar (Raj Kapoor). Kammo runs away with her boyfriend, a greedy pilot named Sumankumar. However, during her journey she meets Sagar and do not get along. As they spend time together, the two fall in love.

If reports are to be trusted, the new adaptation will not follow every detail of the original plot but will give it a twist and a modern-day setting. The film will be a tribute to the legendary Bollywood couple Raj Kapoor and Nargis who have gifted the Indian film audience with several blockbusters.

If the film goes on as planned, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in a film after 10 years. The former couple were last seen in Tamasha, a 2015 film directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Ranbir and Deepika have had several hits together including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno.