Asa Germann joins MCU’s X-Men as Angel in star-studded 2028 reboot

Asa's role in The Boys' spin-off series Gen V was lauded by viewers alongside his role in the Scream franchise. The actor was reportedly in the race for the role of Cyclops before the studio finally offered him the role of Warren Worthington III/Angel.

This X-Men character is a major founding member of the X-Men with a background of an affluent/influential family. His abilities include ariel flight enabled by large feathered wings and advanced combat. Among this relatively younger line-up of actors for Marvel's famed team, it is going to be exciting to see how Asa fits into the range of characters and what his purpose will be in the plot.

X-Men will release in theatres on May 5, 2028, becoming the first MCU film to come out that year.