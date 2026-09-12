Asa Germann joins MCU’s X-Men as Angel in star-studded 2028 reboot

Marvel Studios' X-Men is slowly becoming one of the most anticipated projects among their slate of all upcoming projects. Releasing in 2028, the studio introduced the official first line-up of cast members at the D23 event last month.
With Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm and Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, the newest member to reportedly join the cast is Asa Germann, who will, as per a report by a major media outlet, be playing Angel. Warren Worthington III aka Angel is a mutant superhero who joins Professor X/Charles Xavier's institute and eventually learns to embrace his identity as a mutant to unlock his full potential.
Asa's role in The Boys' spin-off series Gen V was lauded by viewers alongside his role in the Scream franchise. The actor was reportedly in the race for the role of Cyclops before the studio finally offered him the role of Warren Worthington III/Angel.
This X-Men character is a major founding member of the X-Men with a background of an affluent/influential family. His abilities include ariel flight enabled by large feathered wings and advanced combat. Among this relatively younger line-up of actors for Marvel's famed team, it is going to be exciting to see how Asa fits into the range of characters and what his purpose will be in the plot.
X-Men will release in theatres on May 5, 2028, becoming the first MCU film to come out that year.