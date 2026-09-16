Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: Everything we know about The Culling Game Part 2

MAPPA is once again handling animation, with Takeru Sato stepping in as director. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4's new season will pick up the Culling Game storyline following the events of The Culling Game Arc Part 1.

Set in the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, the Culling Game is a deadly competition designed to pit jujutsu sorcerers and other participants against one another in a series of violent battles. With Satoru Gojo remaining sealed within the Prison Realm, Yuji Itadori and his allies must deal with the growing chaos while continuing their efforts to rescue him.

Season 4 is expected to explore the next stage of the Culling Game, adapting several major battles and developments from the manga. As the conflict expands, different characters and battlefields will intersect, raising the stakes even further.

Among the key confrontations teased for The Culling Game Arc Part 2 are Kinji Hakari’s battle with Hajime Kashimo, along with the clash involving Kenjaku, Choso and Yuki Tsukumo. Yuji and Megumi will also remain central to the story as they struggle to deal with the rapidly worsening situation.

There is currently no confirmed release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4, The Culling Game Arc Part 2.

The fourth season is still in production, with official announcements so far focusing on promotional visuals and the creative team. More details about when the new episodes will premiere are expected to be revealed at a later date.