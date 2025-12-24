Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1: New trailer, double-episode premiere and more

At Jump Festa 2026, TOHO animation unveiled a brand-new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1. Produced once again by MAPPA, the upcoming season continues directly from the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident and covers the manga’s “Itadori’s Extermination” and “Culling Game” arcs.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will continue the story with the Culling Game arc

Along with familiar faces, the trailer introduces several new characters, including Kinji Hakari, Kirara Hoshi, Hiromi Higuruma, Fumihiko Takaba, Reggie Star, and Kogane, which expands the lineup of sorcerers and cursed participants.

The trailer also debuts the new opening theme, “AIZO,” by popular rock band King Gnu. This marks the group’s third collaboration with the franchise after their contributions to Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the Shibuya Incident arc. In the trailer, snippets of the song play over explosive action, highlighted by the tense showdown between Yuji Itadori and his designated executioner, Yuta Okkotsu.