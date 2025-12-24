Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1: New trailer, double-episode premiere and more

At Jump Festa 2026, TOHO animation unveiled a brand-new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1. Produced once again by MAPPA, the upcoming season continues directly from the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident and covers the manga’s “Itadori’s Extermination” and “Culling Game” arcs.
Along with familiar faces, the trailer introduces several new characters, including Kinji Hakari, Kirara Hoshi, Hiromi Higuruma, Fumihiko Takaba, Reggie Star, and Kogane, which expands the lineup of sorcerers and cursed participants.
The trailer also debuts the new opening theme, “AIZO,” by popular rock band King Gnu. This marks the group’s third collaboration with the franchise after their contributions to Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the Shibuya Incident arc. In the trailer, snippets of the song play over explosive action, highlighted by the tense showdown between Yuji Itadori and his designated executioner, Yuta Okkotsu.
As per reports, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is expected to run for 24 episodes, which continues the franchise’s pattern of longer, narrative-focused seasons seen in the first two instalments. The season is likely to be split into two parts, with the first set of episodes debuting in early January 2026 and the second arriving later in the year.
According to multiple anime news outlets, this 24-episode structure is considered the best approach to properly adapt the manga’s sprawling Culling Game arc. Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 will premiere with its first two episodes as a one-hour special on January 8, 2026, airing in Japan and streaming simultaneously on Crunchyroll.