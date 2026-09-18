Symbiotes, street wars and Hobgoblin: Top comic storylines that Destin Daniel Cretton could bring to Spider-Man 5

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (BND) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton hit gold with the humongous reception of the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film. Bringing his unique vision to the character, Spider-Man: Brand New Day recently surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water to become the third-highest-grossing movie of all time.

With Disney's Marvel Studios and Sony's collaborations for this film continuing, recent headlines also reported that Destin Daniel Cretton was indeed returning to direct the next film of this franchise. Destin's approach to Spider-Man brought a fresh breath of air to both the treatment of the characters and a story that witnessed Tom's Peter Parker aka Spider-Man shedding his skin from the 'Home' trilology and embracing life as a college-going student. However, the film also connected with fans and audiences all the more largely due to how well certain comic-book plotlines were incorporated within sections of the film, including iconic foes, heartfelt and meaningful integration of supporting characters like Hulk, The Punisher and even the famed mutant Jean Grey.

As the filmmaker returns to direct the film's follow-up in the fifth Spider-Man film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, albeit years from now, viewers and fans are already excited about which storyline from the comics could work best balancing both fan service and a meaningful direction to Peter's overall journey as the web-slinger. Here are 3 storylines that, if integrated well, we believe that they may work well for the next film.