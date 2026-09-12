How MCU's Multiverse Saga villains stack up before Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is reviving the hype for superheroes once again as we head into the last few months of waiting for the epic story. As part of the Multiverse Saga, this cinematic universe presented a range of heroes, giving some of these characters a chance to be explored further.

But as they say, 'a hero is only as good as its villain'. And while the lines may have blurred between the protagonist and the antagonist with many projects over the course of Pase 4, 5 and 6 of the MCU, we must revisit some of the antagonist to truly see the impact they had as characters amond the larger story that was told across these distinct phases. Here are 20 villains between Phase 4 & 6 (up to Spider-Man: Brand New Day) ranked.