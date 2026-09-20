From Krrish to Minnal Murali: Building a pan-Indian multiverse of superheroes and vigilantes

Connected stories across films and series have become one of the most popular ways to consume stories today. Audiences, especially fans of superhero, sci-fi and fantasy adventure films, have lately been treated to a slate of cinematic universe tales.
Indian movies that fall under the superhero, vigilante, fantasy or folklore horror genres have also grown in number, with titles like Lokah, Kalki, the Maddock Horror Cinematic Universe and many others. Though many are still in their early narrative stages, these films have introduced a fascinating roster of characters with unique, often world-specific influences. From that recent crop, we pick some of the best characters who, if brought together in a multiverse-style crossover, could deliver plenty of chemistry and dynamic storytelling in a multi-language pan-Indian release. Here are our picks for the Pan-India Super Hero League (we can defenitely workshop the name) team who'd fit well in a multiversal-style alliance.
Hrithik Roshan's Krrish introduced a whole new generation of Indians to the possibilities of what an Indian superhero in this modern age can carry out. With his superhuman agility, flight-like momentum and experience battling an array of foes, in this multiversal reality, he could take the charge to guide the league in strategy, coordination and take charge in the front lines of a battle.
With the leader of the squad intact, Minnal Murali could be the perfect addition to the team as its heart. As the superhero with a string sense of humanity intact and immense strength, Murali's addition to the team can bring in a clear nudge towards keeping everyone grounded. With his Lightning-fast speed, improved reflexes, resilience at a molecular level and strong fighting insticts he can be a valuable addition to the team.
When the world of Lokah introduced us to Chandra, we learnt of her deep connection to Earth's mystic forces and an ancient tale contributing to her resilience over a period of considerable time, out her peers in Charlie and Michael, Chandra seems to be the one with greater rationality making her a valuable addition. Her experience with ancestral warfare tactics, magical abilities she can become a force that foes with scientific abilities may not be able to match
Hanumanthu's journey in Hanu-Man presents a strong case for why he is a great addition to the squad. Winning over an ancient divine force, the character possesses immense capacity to fight any threat of the god-like and celestial levels. Physical strength, speed and a healing factor make for a great offering for the team.
Shah Rukh Khan's reprisal as G-One cybernetic iteration of a game character returns to the real world at the end of the events of Ra. One and would bring in a breath of fresh air to the team, offering an unusual yet comical presence. With his powers of rnergy blasts, anti-gravity control, and digital manipulation and ability to access frequencies across medium, would give the squad a technical advantage over foes.
As Stree's daughter, Shraddha Kapoor brings about an exciting rendition of a modern usage of an ancient magical and dark power. While not entirely human, her presence as a half-human-half-spirit being can bring about a Scarlett Witch-level threat to enemies (and maybe the team too). Levitation, telekinesis and a manipulation of spirits makes her an asset for the team while also making her an imminent threat