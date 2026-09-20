From Krrish to Minnal Murali: Building a pan-Indian multiverse of superheroes and vigilantes

Connected stories across films and series have become one of the most popular ways to consume stories today. Audiences, especially fans of superhero, sci-fi and fantasy adventure films, have lately been treated to a slate of cinematic universe tales.

Indian movies that fall under the superhero, vigilante, fantasy or folklore horror genres have also grown in number, with titles like Lokah, Kalki, the Maddock Horror Cinematic Universe and many others. Though many are still in their early narrative stages, these films have introduced a fascinating roster of characters with unique, often world-specific influences. From that recent crop, we pick some of the best characters who, if brought together in a multiverse-style crossover, could deliver plenty of chemistry and dynamic storytelling in a multi-language pan-Indian release. Here are our picks for the Pan-India Super Hero League (we can defenitely workshop the name) team who'd fit well in a multiversal-style alliance.