5 Indian Marvel heroes who deserve a spotlight in the next live-action saga

The world of superheroes, especially in the Marvel Universe is fascinatingly diverse. The concepts of a mutant — a being that posses an active X-gene triggering superhuman abilities within them, a spider's DNA being merged with a human and other popular lore from the world has manifested in various parallel storylines across comics vividly.

With some characters like Pavitr Prabhakar aka Spider-Man India and Kingo Sunen, the Eternal fainding their way onto the screen, there are many others that are yet to receive their due recognition with a major feature film adaptation.

With the MCU now changing its gears with its new phases and starting a new saga in their overall narrative, here are a few Indian characters from Marvel Comics that we feel deserve a spotlight in the new chaters of the Marvel Multiverse.