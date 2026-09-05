5 Indian Marvel heroes who deserve a spotlight in the next live-action saga

From Spider-Man India to Omega Sentinel, a roster of Indian Marvel heroes is ready to reshape the MCU’s next multiverse saga
A collage featuring Pavitr Prabhakar, aka Spider-Man India, from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Karima Shapandar/Omega Sentinel from Marvel Comics
A glimpse of Pavitr Prabhakar, aka Spider-Man India, from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Karima Shapandar/Omega Sentinel from Marvel Comics

The world of superheroes, especially in the Marvel Universe is fascinatingly diverse. The concepts of a mutant — a being that posses an active X-gene triggering superhuman abilities within them, a spider's DNA being merged with a human and other popular lore from the world has manifested in various parallel storylines across comics vividly.

With some characters like Pavitr Prabhakar aka Spider-Man India and Kingo Sunen, the Eternal fainding their way onto the screen, there are many others that are yet to receive their due recognition with a major feature film adaptation.

With the MCU now changing its gears with its new phases and starting a new saga in their overall narrative, here are a few Indian characters from Marvel Comics that we feel deserve a spotlight in the new chaters of the Marvel Multiverse.

Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India

We mention this character from Earth-50101only because we feel there's much to explore with him. With his brief appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse Pavitr's stance to help rescue Miles and take a step against Miguel O' Hara in order to bring in change in how the 'Arachno-Humanoid Poly-Multivers' should be maintained reflects how strong his moral compass is and how much he has to offer!

Neal Shaara/ Thunderbird

A glimpse at Thunderbird from the comics
A glimpse at Thunderbird from the comics

This X-Men character has a fascinating story. Hailing from Kolkata, Neal was brought up in an affluent family in the city. When his brother Sanjit goes missing, he takes it upon himself to find him and, with the help of Karima Shapandar, a member of Neal's father's team of police officers, eventually learns of the mutant-hunter Bastion, who captured Sanjit with the intention of turning him into a Prime Sentinel, a being developed by the antagonist to kill mutants. After being captured by Bastion and while a procedure is being carried out on him, the X-gene is activated within Neal, triggering the birth of his powers. Neal eventually falls within the ambit of the X-Men and ends up being recruited by them. With them he takes up the mantle of Thunderbird.

Karima Shapandar/Omega Sentinel

A glimpse at Karima Shapandar/Omega Sentinel from the comics
A glimpse at Karima Shapandar/Omega Sentinel from the comics

With a history intertwined with Neal Shaara/Thunderbird, Karima's story spans years. When Karima was subjected to the same morphing process as Thunderbird by Bastian, she evolved into the Omega Sentinel, a more power version of the Prime Sentinel that Bastian had set out to create. Afraid of the harm she'll cause Neal and his friends, she asks them to flee before the process takes over her comepletely. With the Mutant Saga now imminent in the MCU this is a fabuluos storyline the makers can incorporate.

Raz Malhotra/Giant-Man

A glimpse atRaz Malhotra/Giant-Man from the comics
A glimpse at Raz Malhotra/Giant-Man from the comics

The popular Ant-Man franchise indeed has an interesting Indian connection in the comics with Raz Malhotra eventually becoming the third character to take up the mantle of Giant-Man (after Hank Pym and Bill Foster). With Ant man a very much thriving part of the MCU, Raz can be a vital inclusion in the next installment.

Paras Gavaskar/Indra 

A glimpse at Paras Gavaskar/Indra from the comics
A glimpse at Paras Gavaskar/Indra from the comics

Hailing from Maharashtra, Paras Gavaskar is a mutant who eventually takes up the codename of Indra. After joining the Xavier Institute, Paras learns to control his powers that includes summoning a exoskeleton that acts as a psyonic armor. He becomes an important character in the Indra Academy X and M-Day comic book story lines.

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A collage featuring Pavitr Prabhakar, aka Spider-Man India, from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Karima Shapandar/Omega Sentinel from Marvel Comics
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