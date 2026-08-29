Top superhero titles to revisit as we await Marvel’s highly anticipated Wolverine game

When a superhero game like Marvel's Wolverine is set to release, fans get eager to know every tiny detail about the adventure. This action-adventure game from Insomniac is one of the most highly anticipated games of this year and will present an exciting range of features in addition to a detailed story set in the same universe as Marvel's Spider-Man games series, developed by the same developer.

With previews showing us the exciting gameplay, the upcoming game is expected to adapt a darker, more visceral take on the iconic mutant character. With much to ponder ands speculate around the game, the last few weeks leading up to the game, you can prepare for the next big superhero adventure in gaming. Here's our top picks of the best superhero games from the past to dabble with as we head intoto Marvel's Wolverine release this September.