MrBeast visits Taj Mahal with wife ahead of chat with Ramayana stars

This is not MrBeast’s first visit to India. In 2024, he travelled to Mumbai to promote his chocolate brand, Feastables, alongside fellow YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, who were also in the city to launch their beverage brand, Prime, in the Indian market.

The event drew a large crowd of fans and several Bollywood personalities. Kareena Kapoor attended with her sons, Taimur and Jeh, while Shilpa Shetty was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan.

It's not unusual for Ramayana makers to set up a chat with Mr Beast consider his huge follower base. The makers of Ramayana are positioning the epic as a global cinematic event, and producer Namit Malhotra has repeatedly stressed on its international ambitions.

Sony Pictures is handling the film’s distribution outside India, while the makers are targeting international audiences beyond the Indian diaspora.

The film will also release overseas on November 6, two days before its India release on Diwali, November 8, underlining its global-first rollout.

Namit Malhotra also made news recently as his wealth surged by 279 percent, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2026. His father, Naresh Malhotra, is the owner of visual effects company Prime Focus. The family’s combined wealth now stands at around Rs 16,000 crore, placing them at No. 232 on the list.

Earlier this year, the Hurun Global Rich List 2026 had ranked Namit Malhotra at 3,306th, estimating his personal wealth at more than Rs 9,204 crore.

(By Pratyusha Pan)