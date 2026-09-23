MrBeast hits back at backlash over $10 million Ghana village project

YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast has hit back at online criticism after spending nearly $10 million on a newly built village in Ghana. The ambitious project, unveiled in a recent video, was designed to protect children from illegal child labour in cocoa-growing communities.

MrBeast responds to $10m Ghana project backlash

The content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, unveiled Abna Dakwa Village in Ghana’s Eastern Region. Jimmy shared that the community features a school for over 300 students, 10 homes for teachers, a medical clinic, clean drinking water, agricultural facilities and a bustling marketplace. Students will also receive free school meals for five years to encourage attendance and reduce the financial pressure that often pushes children into hazardous farm work.

However, despite the positive global impact, the scale of the overseas investment sparked a debate online. One user on X questioned why Jimmy was not focusing his vast resources closer to home, specifically in his hometown of Greenville, North Carolina. The critic pointed out that Greenville faces a severe poverty rate of nearly 25 per cent, asking why such a massive financial commitment was not directed locally.