Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is living in an Airstream trailer: Here’s why

A billionaire habit of sleeping on the factory floor

Rather than enduring daily commutes, Elon prefers living steps away from the Colossus supercomputer facility. The massive site powers the Grok AI model and requires intense technical supervision as engineers race to connect thousands of additional graphics processing units online.

Living in extreme proximity to his work is nothing new for the billionaire entrepreneur. Elon previously slept under office desks while launching his early internet ventures, famously rested on the Tesla assembly floor during gruelling production crunches and claimed a library sofa after acquiring Twitter in 2022. Reflecting on those intense factory pushes, he once admitted to surviving on four or five hours of sleep, acknowledging he was “on the ragged edge of sanity”.

Though Elon once owned an extensive California property portfolio featuring tennis courts, lavish bathrooms and private libraries, he has steadily shed conventional mansions in favour of minimalist living near active project sites. For Elon, immediate proximity to tech innovation clearly outshines five-star hotel luxury.