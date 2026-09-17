Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is living in an Airstream trailer: Here’s why

With a personal fortune measured in hundreds of billions of dollars, Elon Musk could easily reside in any luxury penthouse or five-star hotel suite on the planet. Instead, the tech billionaire has spent the past ten days sleeping inside a modest Airstream trailer parked in Memphis, Tennessee. Located just metres away from the server banks of his expanding artificial intelligence venture, the compact camper serves as his operational base while Elon oversees round-the-clock hardware installations.
Elon unveiled his unusual temporary home during an appearance on the All-In podcast, jokingly describing the iconic riveted-aluminium vehicle as his “palace”. Compact Airstream models typically fit sleeping quarters, a small kitchen and a bathroom into roughly 16 feet of space. SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell, who appeared alongside him, explained that such Spartan arrangements are entirely typical for the executive. “This is Elon, by the way, doing what people don’t believe he does,” Gwynne remarked. “He sleeps on the factory floor. He’s in Memphis, helping build buildings.”
A billionaire habit of sleeping on the factory floor
Rather than enduring daily commutes, Elon prefers living steps away from the Colossus supercomputer facility. The massive site powers the Grok AI model and requires intense technical supervision as engineers race to connect thousands of additional graphics processing units online.
Living in extreme proximity to his work is nothing new for the billionaire entrepreneur. Elon previously slept under office desks while launching his early internet ventures, famously rested on the Tesla assembly floor during gruelling production crunches and claimed a library sofa after acquiring Twitter in 2022. Reflecting on those intense factory pushes, he once admitted to surviving on four or five hours of sleep, acknowledging he was “on the ragged edge of sanity”.
Though Elon once owned an extensive California property portfolio featuring tennis courts, lavish bathrooms and private libraries, he has steadily shed conventional mansions in favour of minimalist living near active project sites. For Elon, immediate proximity to tech innovation clearly outshines five-star hotel luxury.