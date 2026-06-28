Did you know world’s first trillionaire Elon Musk lives in a 400-square-foot tiny house?

The house itself functions more like a studio apartment than a hideout for a tech billionaire. The place has been designed in such a way that it accommodates all amenities such as kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living room in just one square space.

Whereas skeptics had first questioned whether this was just a gimmick, Elon has always been an advocate for the sharp thinking brought about by living without physical possessions. As much as Elon has unloaded his multi-million pound collection of properties, he has ensured that everything around him is consistent with his dedication to space exploration and renewable energy.