Did you know world’s first trillionaire Elon Musk lives in a 400-square-foot tiny house?

It’s the ultimate paradox of modern wealth. Elon Musk, the visionary tech magnate who recently made history by becoming the world’s first trillionaire, does not sleep in a sprawling estate or a high-security penthouse. According to some reports, the tech billionaire prefers a small mass-produced tiny house with an area of only 400 square feet.
Located in Boca Chica, Texas, close to his aerospace testing ground, this tiny property is a prefabricated one worth only about £40,000. For someone who can afford pretty much anything on the planet, Elon has gone for a minimalist approach which completely defies our notion of luxury living.
The house itself functions more like a studio apartment than a hideout for a tech billionaire. The place has been designed in such a way that it accommodates all amenities such as kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living room in just one square space.
Whereas skeptics had first questioned whether this was just a gimmick, Elon has always been an advocate for the sharp thinking brought about by living without physical possessions. As much as Elon has unloaded his multi-million pound collection of properties, he has ensured that everything around him is consistent with his dedication to space exploration and renewable energy.
This sort of minimalism represents a huge paradigm shift in the concept of luxury. It does not involve having grand entrances or long corridors any more. Instead, it is about efficiency, utility and the lack of need for maintenance.
The minimalist approach ensures that the wealthiest man in the world can spend all his time creating tech empires in the rest of the world. Whereas the real estate market may still be hung up on square footage, the largest player in the tech industry shows that perhaps the future of architecture will come folded neatly on the back of a delivery van.