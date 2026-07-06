What is Citizen Vigilante? Armie Hammer's film is trending after Elon Musk's post

Armie Hammer stars as the vigilante at the centre of the story — his first major leading role since his career stalled in 2021 due to sexual assault allegations against him. The supporting cast includes Costas Mandylor, Désirée Giorgetti, Steffen Mennekes, Neb Chupin, and Mukit Abdul Hamid.

Elon Musk put it on X for the whole world to see. Rather than staying a niche indie release, the film exploded into the mainstream when Elon uploaded the full 88-minute movie to his X account, making it free to stream for about 48 hours before it disappeared. With a following north of 240 million, Musk's post gave the film exposure far beyond what any marketing budget could buy.

He also amplified posts touting the film's audience scores and even weighed in on a sequel, replying to a post about its Apple TV chart ranking to say the follow-up would be ‘even better’. Boll has since confirmed Citizen Vigilante 2 is set for 2027.