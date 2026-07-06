What is Citizen Vigilante? Armie Hammer's film is trending after Elon Musk's post

A low-budget action movie has become one of the internet's biggest talking points this summer — and it's not because of box office numbers. Citizen Vigilante shot to viral fame after Elon Musk uploaded the entire film to X, putting it in front of his massive following and reigniting debate over immigration, censorship, and Hollywood comebacks all at once.
Directed and written by German filmmaker Uwe Boll, the film follows an American businessman living abroad in Europe who transforms into a vigilante after tragedy strikes his family. He sets his sights on criminal migrants and corrupt officials, carrying out a violent campaign that eventually turns him into a folk hero to ordinary citizens.
Armie Hammer stars as the vigilante at the centre of the story — his first major leading role since his career stalled in 2021 due to sexual assault allegations against him. The supporting cast includes Costas Mandylor, Désirée Giorgetti, Steffen Mennekes, Neb Chupin, and Mukit Abdul Hamid.
Elon Musk put it on X for the whole world to see. Rather than staying a niche indie release, the film exploded into the mainstream when Elon uploaded the full 88-minute movie to his X account, making it free to stream for about 48 hours before it disappeared. With a following north of 240 million, Musk's post gave the film exposure far beyond what any marketing budget could buy.
He also amplified posts touting the film's audience scores and even weighed in on a sequel, replying to a post about its Apple TV chart ranking to say the follow-up would be ‘even better’. Boll has since confirmed Citizen Vigilante 2 is set for 2027.
Uwe's home country declined to give the film an age rating, which in Germany's system means it can't legally be shown in public theatres. Reports point to concerns that the movie could incite violence against migrants and that it depicts extreme violence. Uwe has pushed back on the decision, framing it as censorship and arguing the backlash is only fuelling interest in the film — a classic Streisand effect.
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