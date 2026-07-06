Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from ZEE5 days after release

After years of delays and controversy, Diljit Dosanjh's much-awaited film Punjab 95, which premiered on ZEE5 as Satluj on July 3, has been removed from the streaming platform in India.
Confirming the move, ZEE5 issued an official statement on Instagram, expressing gratitude to viewers for the overwhelming response the film received after its release.
"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.
ZEE5 added, "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."
The streaming platform also confirmed that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice.
"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," the platform said.
Satluj has had a long and turbulent road to release. Originally titled Punjab 95, the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but remained stuck in the certification process for almost three years.
Filmmaker Honey Trehan had earlier claimed that the CBFC had demanded 127 cuts to the film. Punjab 95 was also set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was later called off following reported objections from Indian authorities. The cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.
The film is a biographical drama based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated extrajudicial killings and mass cremations by the Punjab Police in the 1990s. Punjab 95 was also set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was later called off following reported objections from Indian authorities.
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