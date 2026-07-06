Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from ZEE5 days after release

After years of delays and controversy, Diljit Dosanjh's much-awaited film Punjab 95, which premiered on ZEE5 as Satluj on July 3, has been removed from the streaming platform in India.

Long-delayed film Satluj taken down from ZEE5

Confirming the move, ZEE5 issued an official statement on Instagram, expressing gratitude to viewers for the overwhelming response the film received after its release.

"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.

ZEE5 added, "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."