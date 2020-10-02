Sadiya Siddiqui is often remembered for her ’90s show Banegi Apni Baat. But since then, the actress has appeared in several films and television shows playing a variety of roles. Now, she debuts in the OTT space Pari-War which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.



Pari-War is a sitcom that features Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Banerjee, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Singh and Anurita Jha. Sadiya is cast opposite Ranvir, and the duo plays the role of a couple living in Mumbai. Revealing more about her role, the actress says, “I play the role of the younger daughter-in-law, who wants to live out her desire of becoming an actor through her son. She takes him to reality show and television auditions. Sometimes, she tries to look for opportunities for herself as well. In a way, she is like a super mom. Ranvir plays the role of her husband, and he loves her a lot.”



The premise of the comedy is of a family that’s squabbling over property, and the actress says that’s the reason for the show’s title. “It’s a family that is always at war. None of us trust each other, but we still have to live together. It’s a family comedy drama, and every character comes with its own idiosyncrasies. At a time like this, when everything is unpredictable, Pari-War will bring some relief,” says Sadiya who has also starred in other family shows like Balika Vadhu.



The actress has also been part of memorable films such as Raghu Romeo, City Lights and Ajji. As someone who has witnessed the television and film industry evolve, Sadiya says, things are going back to what they were earlier. “When I started my career, I remember a lot of film directors were also making TV series, and their approach was quite realistic. But in-between, there was a period when stories were getting very unreal. Today, with so many platforms and with access to global content, we are returning to real stories. Also, with the democratisation of technology, we can experiment a lot more and actors don’t have to look a certain way. Content has become more character-driven and it’s a good time to be an actor,” she signs off.



