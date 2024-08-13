Zeenat Aman made the 1970s ‘cool’, says Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra seems to be in awe of yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman as he thanked the actress for making the 1970s cool with her “style, panache and performances”.

Zeenat had reposted a video by Sidharth, where at a fashion event he went up to the actress while walking the ramp as a showstopper and gave a gentleman-like flying kiss.

The actress said it was lovely to meet the Shershaah actor. The Bollywood heartthrob re-shared the post and wrote, “A pleasure meeting you. Zeenat ma'am Have grown up admiring your iconic work. Thank you for making the 70s so cool -your style, panache and performances are unmatched ! You are truly an inspiration.”