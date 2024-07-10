Sidharth Malhotra finds watching Wimbledon with Kiara to be 'surreal'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures on Wednesday with his "partner in crime" Kiara Advani as they attended the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2024 in London, describing the experience as surreal and special.

The actor took to Instagram to share a panoply of pictures featuring him and his wife, both looking effortlessly stylish. One selfie shows the actor with Wimbledon's Centre Court in the background. The last image in the carousel captures the actor enjoying some delicacies during high tea.

“A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at Wimbledon 2024 with my partner in crime Kiara Advani. Watching Wimbledon’s energy live from centre court was surreal and special,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the post: