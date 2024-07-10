Isha Ambani's stunning lehenga looks straight out of a royal closet

The much-awaited wedding of the season of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is here to dazzle the world and so is the family ready to embrace it with open arms. Anaita Shroff Adjania posted breathtaking photos of Isha Ambani in a green and pink half-saree, leaving the internet utterly amazed in one of the pre-wedding festivities. Announced to be held on July 12, this wedding has been featuring lavish and extravagant looks of both hosts and guests throughout the pre-wedding festivities.

Isha Ambani draped in an elegant green South Indian style half saree, brought out a tasteful traditional look in the event. It was adorned with golden embroidery and motifs. The lehenga’s contrasting hem in vibrant pink added an extra layer of charm to the outfit. It was paired with an off-white embroidered round-neck, half-sleeved blouse. The intricate details on the blouse added a complementary look to the lehenga.

As for the accessories, everything she wore brought out an added glam to her look. The white and golden kadas and bangles added a traditional glow to her attire along with a ring that added a touch of sparkle to it. Her ensemble was further enhanced by pearl-adorned earrings and a large golden necklace featuring emerald accents, lending a regal touch to her appearance.

Take a look at her ensemble here: