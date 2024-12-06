Aishwarya Rai clicks selfies with Abhishek Bachchan amid divorce rumours

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together at a party, dispelling rumors about their alleged divorce. The couple, who have been facing media speculation about their relationship, were photographed by friends and celebrities like Anu Ranjan and Ayesha Jhulka, showing them posing happily for selfies.

In a post shared by Anu, Aishwarya was seen in the front, smiling with Abhishek, her mother Brindya Rai, and Anu behind her. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek looked stunning in matching black outfits—Aishwarya in a suit and Abhishek in a bandhgala.

Anu captioned the image with "So much love warmth," accompanied by heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Jhulka posted several selfies on her Instagram Stories, featuring Aishwarya, Abhishek, and others posing together, further suggesting that all was well between the couple.

The rumors about Aishwarya and Abhishek’s separation had intensified recently, with speculations involving Abhishek’s supposed relationship with actress Nimrat Kaur, and reports about him missing their daughter Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations in November. However, a video later confirmed his presence at the event, calming the rumors.

The speculation surrounding their marriage began last year when reports emerged about Aishwarya living separately from the Bachchan family.

Despite these ongoing rumors, the couple's public appearance together has fueled hope that the claims of a split may not be true.

The rumours have even caught the attention of Aishwarya's father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, who expressed his frustration on social media with a cryptic post saying “Chup” (quiet) followed by an angry emoji, which many speculated was a response to the media gossip about his son's marriage.

Aishwarya and Abhishek, who married in 2007 after a few years of dating, have a daughter, Aaradhya, born in 2011.