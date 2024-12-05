Samantha's old video on self-love resurfaces on the internet

An old video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing relationship advice has resurfaced following the news of Naga Chaitanya's recent wedding to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. In the video, Samantha emphasises the importance of self-love, stating that the most significant relationship a person can have is with themselves. She explains that, in life's toughest moments, the only person who will truly be there for you is yourself.

Samantha, known for her candidness, is heard saying, “The greatest relationship you will ever have in this lifetime is the relationship with yourself. Not your parents, not your boyfriend, not your girlfriend. Because when you hit that low, that real, real low – and trust me, all of you will – you will realize that no one will be there for you except you. Be your best friend.”

Her words on self-love have resonated with many, especially in light of her past relationship with Naga Chaitanya.

The two had divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage, announcing their separation on social media.

On December 4, Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in a beautiful Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios, surrounded by family and close friends. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga's father, shared the first official wedding photos on his X account, expressing joy and emotion at seeing the couple begin this new chapter together. He congratulated Naga and welcomed Sobhita into the Akkineni family, saying, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me.”