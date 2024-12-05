Sobhita Dhulipala tears up as Naga Chaitanya ties the mangalsutra

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala officially tied the knot on December 4 in a beautiful ceremony held at Annapurna Studios, surrounded by family and close friends.
A heartwarming video from the wedding is currently making waves on social media, capturing an emotional moment when Naga ties the mangalsutra around Sobhita’s neck, causing the bride to become teary-eyed. In the video, Sobhita wipes away tears of joy, surrounded by her loved ones, as she and Naga share a radiant moment of happiness stepping into their new life together.
The actress looked stunning in a traditional white silk sari with a red border, accessorised with layered gold jewellery, including a necklace, earrings, and bangles. As the video quickly went viral, fans flooded the comments with well wishes, with one user commenting, “Happy married life,” and another writing, “@chay_akkineni and the beautiful @sobhitaDhulipala embark on a wonderful journey together. Wishing them endless love and happiness.”
On Wednesday, Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, shared the first official wedding photos of the couple. Posting the pictures on X, Nagarjuna expressed his joy in seeing Sobhita and Naga begin this new chapter together. He wrote, “Watching Sobhita and Chay start this beautiful chapter has been an emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much joy into our lives.”
Nagarjuna also shared that the wedding had special significance as it took place under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year, with a feeling of his presence guiding them. He concluded by thanking everyone for their blessings.