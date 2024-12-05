Sobhita Dhulipala tears up as Naga Chaitanya ties the mangalsutra

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala officially tied the knot on December 4 in a beautiful ceremony held at Annapurna Studios, surrounded by family and close friends.

A heartwarming video from the wedding is currently making waves on social media, capturing an emotional moment when Naga ties the mangalsutra around Sobhita’s neck, causing the bride to become teary-eyed. In the video, Sobhita wipes away tears of joy, surrounded by her loved ones, as she and Naga share a radiant moment of happiness stepping into their new life together.