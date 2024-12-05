Inside Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s star-studded wedding at Annapurna Studios

Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 in a grand yet intimate traditional Telugu ceremony at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding, steeped in cultural heritage, brought together close family, friends, and industry stalwarts in a heartfelt celebration.
The couple embraced the richness of Telugu traditions during their nuptials. Naga Chaitanya was seen wearing a traditional pancha (dhoti), deeply engrossed in the sacred rituals. Sobhita looked radiant in a stunning Kanjivaram silk sari with intricate real gold zari work, paying homage to her roots. She completed her look with traditional jewellery, including a maathapatti, bajubandh, and kamarbandh, exuding timeless elegance.
Adding emotional depth to the wedding, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared pictures from the ceremony on social media. He captioned the post, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as thoughhis love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey.”
The high-profile wedding was attended by several prominent stars, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara, Allu Arjun and his family, PV Sindhu, Jr. NTR, and members of the Akkineni and Daggubati families.
The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios, a location deeply significant to the Akkineni family. Founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property is a symbol of cinematic excellence and family heritage.
The celebrations began with a vibrant Haldi ceremony, followed by a traditional Pelli Kuturu bridal shower, where Sobhita shared moments of joy on social media. True to Telugu Brahmin traditions, the wedding involved over eight hours of rituals, reflecting an old-school charm and attention to cultural details.
According to reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita first met at a birthday party in Hyderabad during the promotion of her film Major. Their bond deepened over shared interests, including a memorable conversation about cars. This connection blossomed into a romance, with the two spotted together on several occasions before officially announcing their engagement.
The couple got engaged on August 8, 2024, in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the happy news, Nagarjuna wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 8.8.8 – A beginning of infinite love.”
