Inside Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s star-studded wedding at Annapurna Studios

Pre-Wedding Festivities

The celebrations began with a vibrant Haldi ceremony, followed by a traditional Pelli Kuturu bridal shower, where Sobhita shared moments of joy on social media. True to Telugu Brahmin traditions, the wedding involved over eight hours of rituals, reflecting an old-school charm and attention to cultural details.

A Love Story Rooted in Friendship

According to reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita first met at a birthday party in Hyderabad during the promotion of her film Major. Their bond deepened over shared interests, including a memorable conversation about cars. This connection blossomed into a romance, with the two spotted together on several occasions before officially announcing their engagement.

Engagement Announcement

The couple got engaged on August 8, 2024, in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the happy news, Nagarjuna wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 8.8.8 – A beginning of infinite love.”