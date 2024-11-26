Actor Akhil Akkineni and artist Zainab Ravdjee get engaged

The Akkineni family is celebrating a new chapter in their legacy as they announce the engagement of Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of renowned actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, to Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee. The intimate ceremony took place at the Akkineni family home, attended by close family members. While the wedding date is yet to be finalised, the couple and their families are excited to share this joyous milestone with their well-wishers.

Zainab Ravdjee, a talented artist, has lived between India, Dubai and London, blending her passion for creativity and culture. The couple, who met a few years ago, have built a strong, loving relationship founded on mutual respect and shared values.

Speaking on the engagement, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared his joy, saying, "As a father, it brings me immense joy to see Akhil take this significant step in his life with Zainab, someone who complements him beautifully. Zainab's grace, warmth, and artistic spirit have truly made her a wonderful addition to our family. We are overjoyed and look forward to celebrating this new journey with both families."

The engagement has sparked excitement, and the family expresses their gratitude for the love and blessings they have received as they look forward to more updates in the coming months.