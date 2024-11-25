Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya to have ‘over eight hour long wedding rituals’

Star couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, who are gearing up for their wedding, will be having an eight hour long ritual on D-Day, according to sources.

As the couple prepare for their big day, a source close to the event reveals that the wedding is going to be traditional and old-school. "It's going to be more than 8-hour-long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed.

The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8-hour traditional hard-core old school wedding.”

The couple is set to tie the knot on December 4. For her big day, the actress has chosen a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with real gold zari.

A source said, “Sobhita Dhulipala has picked a beautiful Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari while shopping with her mother. She’s also getting a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, along with a matching set for Chaitanya, following tradition. Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day.”

The insider added that Sobhita’s wedding preparations reflect her deep connection to her Telugu heritage, with a clear commitment to tradition. Naga and Sobhita will marry in an intimate yet culturally rich ceremony, attended by close friends and family.

A photo of their wedding invitation went viral on social media. The invite featured the names of their family members and the date of the special occasion. It also appeared that the couple has gifted a goodies basket along with the wedding invitation as a gesture of love and respect for their guests. The basket included a piece of cloth, a wooden scroll, food packets, and various confectionery items. The invitation features images of temples, bells, banana trees and a cow, adding a personal and cultural touch to the occasion.

Naga and Sobhita’s pre-wedding celebrations began in October, with the actress sharing a glimpse of a traditional ceremony held at her home.