Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding invitation goes viral, here’s what they included in the guest gift basket

Wedding bells are ringing for actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, as their wedding invitations have surfaced online, revealing details of their upcoming nuptials. The couple, who began their pre-wedding festivities last month, are set to tie the knot on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, according to reports.
The wedding invitation, adorned with traditional South Indian motifs like a temple, lamps, a cow, and bells, reflects the couple’s cultural heritage. The card also includes the names and details of their families, adding a personal touch.
According to sources, along with the invitation, guests received a beautifully curated basket filled with thoughtful gifts, including food packets, clothes, flowers, and a scroll. This gesture highlights the couple’s attention to detail and their desire to make their wedding a memorable experience for their loved ones.
Last month, Sobhita offered a glimpse into their pre-wedding celebrations by sharing photos from the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony on Instagram. “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins,” she captioned the post, showcasing the traditional Telugu pre-wedding ritual.
The ceremony, which involves crushing turmeric, wheat, and stone together, symbolises the beginning of the wedding festivities. Sobhita was seen wearing a vibrant sari and seeking blessings from elders, embracing the cultural significance of the occasion.
Naga and Sobhita’s engagement took place in August at a private ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by close friends and family. Naga’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, announced the engagement on social media, expressing his joy and welcoming Sobhita into their family. Naga was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation in October 2021 through a joint statement on social media.
As the wedding date approaches, anticipation is building for the grand celebration. The couple’s decision to incorporate traditional elements into their wedding reflects their respect for their cultural heritage, while the thoughtful gestures and elegant invitations hint at a memorable and joyous occasion for all involved.