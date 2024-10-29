Naga Chaitanya touches Amitabh Bachchan’s feet at ANR Awards 2024, attends the ceremony with Sobhita Dhulipala

At the 2024 Akkineni Nageshwara Rao (ANR) National Awards in Hyderabad, actor Naga Chaitanya exhibited his humility as he touched the feet of veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. The event is currently underway at Hyderabad. In a video from the event, Naga was seen touching Amitabh’s feet as a sign of respect as he arrived for the event.
Naga made a stylish appearance alongside his fiancée, Sobhita Dhulipala. He looked dashing in a sharp blue outfit, while Sobhita complemented him with her stunning green dress. The couple, who recently got engaged, showcased their graceful style, garnering much attention.
Their engagement took place in Hyderabad, a private affair attended by close friends and family members. For the occasion, Naga wore a traditional white kurta-pyjama with a matching dupatta, while Sobhita looked elegant in a peach-colored traditional ensemble, with her hair adorned with flowers. The engagement marked the beginning of their wedding festivities, which follow traditional Telugu customs.
Recently, Sobhita shared glimpses of their pre-wedding ceremony, the Pasupu Danchadam, on her Instagram. This ceremony, significant in Telugu weddings, marks the start of marital rituals. Sobhita wore a coral and green-toned silk sari with a golden blouse, accessorised with gold jewellery, a floral gajra in her braided hair, and green bangles. Surrounded by women from her family, she took part in the turmeric-grinding ritual and sought blessings from elders and priests.
The couple's pre-wedding festivities are underway, and fans are eagerly awaiting their upcoming wedding, which promises to be a grand celebration. Both Naga and Sobhita are embracing the beauty of tradition as they embark on this new chapter together.