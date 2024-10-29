Naga Chaitanya touches Amitabh Bachchan’s feet at ANR Awards 2024, attends the ceremony with Sobhita Dhulipala

Their engagement took place in Hyderabad, a private affair attended by close friends and family members. For the occasion, Naga wore a traditional white kurta-pyjama with a matching dupatta, while Sobhita looked elegant in a peach-colored traditional ensemble, with her hair adorned with flowers. The engagement marked the beginning of their wedding festivities, which follow traditional Telugu customs.

Recently, Sobhita shared glimpses of their pre-wedding ceremony, the Pasupu Danchadam, on her Instagram. This ceremony, significant in Telugu weddings, marks the start of marital rituals. Sobhita wore a coral and green-toned silk sari with a golden blouse, accessorised with gold jewellery, a floral gajra in her braided hair, and green bangles. Surrounded by women from her family, she took part in the turmeric-grinding ritual and sought blessings from elders and priests.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities are underway, and fans are eagerly awaiting their upcoming wedding, which promises to be a grand celebration. Both Naga and Sobhita are embracing the beauty of tradition as they embark on this new chapter together.