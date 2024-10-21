Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya pre-wedding festivities begin with Pasupu Danchadam ceremony

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who are set to tie the nuptial knot soon, have flagged off their wedding festivities.

On Monday, the Made In Heaven actress dropped pictures on Instagram from the pasupu danchadam ceremony, which marks the starting of wedding festivities in Telugu culture. She wrote in the caption, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam And so it begins”.

For the do, the actress opted for a coral and green-toned silk saree, paired with a golden blouse. She braided her long hair and adored it with a gajra. An assortment of gold jewellery and green glass bangles rounded up her look for pre-wedding celebrations.

Pictures show her entering the venue with a plate full of raw turmeric, surrounded by the women of her family. She could be seen taking part in grinding the turmeric and taking blessings from the priest and the seniors of her family, as she is at the threshold of starting a new life with Naga Chaitanya.