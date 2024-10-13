Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in wine-toned lehenga by Punit Balana at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Lakme Fashion Week returned with a bang, showcasing the latest trends and designs from renowned designers. One of the highlights of the event was the captivating appearance of actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who walked the ramp for designer Punit Balana.
Sobhita, known for her impeccable style and fashion-forward choices, once again proved her status as a fashion icon. Her showstopper look for Balana’s collection was a mesmerising wine-toned lehenga ensemble that exuded elegance and glamour.
The outfit featured a stunning bralette-style blouse adorned with intricate golden sequin embroidery, adding a touch of opulence and sparkle. The matching flared skirt, embellished with delicate mirror work, cascaded down the side dorries, enhancing the ensemble’s charm.
To complete her look, Sobhita draped an ethereal organza dupatta with mirror-embellished borders, adding a touch of festive flair. She accessorised the outfit with opulent jewellery, including a silver Kundan choker necklace and matching statement earrings.
Her makeup was flawless, featuring smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, and glossy nude lipstick. Her long, luscious tresses were left open in a middle partition, cascading down her shoulders, and adding to her overall allure.
Sobhita’s appearance at Lakme Fashion Week quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their admiration and appreciation for her stunning look. Her pictures and videos flooded social media platforms, garnering countless likes and comments. Fans couldn’t help but gush over her beauty and style, showering her with compliments and admiration.