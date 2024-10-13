Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in wine-toned lehenga by Punit Balana at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Lakme Fashion Week returned with a bang, showcasing the latest trends and designs from renowned designers. One of the highlights of the event was the captivating appearance of actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who walked the ramp for designer Punit Balana.

Sobhita, known for her impeccable style and fashion-forward choices, once again proved her status as a fashion icon. Her showstopper look for Balana’s collection was a mesmerising wine-toned lehenga ensemble that exuded elegance and glamour.